NEUE Militärische + Wirtschaftsnachrichten Dezember 2020-Langversion!

Das Unternehmen Altimmune kann noch einmal die gestern vollzogene Kursrallye fortsetzen. Die Titel notieren an der Wall Street mit einem Kursplus von 38 Prozent bei über 23 US-Dollar. Damit hat das Unternehmen mehr als 1.000 Prozent seit Ende Januar zugelegt. Damals notierte das Unternehmen noch unter 2 Dollar! Was war der Hintergrund der aktuellen Kursrallye?Altimmune hat mit der DynPort Vaccine Company eine Vereinbarung getroffen, die den Erhalt von offiziellen Geldern zur Finanzierung ihrer Impfstoffentwicklung gegen Covid19 zur Grundlage hat.

Altimmune, Inc. GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a clinical hold on the Company’s Investigational

New Drug (IND) application for AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Agency requested certain protocol modifications and the submission of additional Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) data. Altimmune has responded to the Agency’s clinical hold letter received on December 22, 2020 and, at this time, does not anticipate a significant impact on the overall clinical development timeline as the Company has agreed to each of the FDA’s requests. “We appreciate the FDA’s support and guidance as we seek to bring a novel, single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate into the clinic,” said Vipin K. Garg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Altimmune. “We look forward to working with the FDA and will continue preparing to commence our planned Phase 1 clinical trial of AdCOVID.”

About AdCOVID

AdCOVID is a single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Altimmune

based on the Company’s significant experience in the development of intranasal vaccines for respiratory pathogens. In recently published preclinical studies (

